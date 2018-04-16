Navidea signs deal to sublicense NAV4694 worldwide development rights

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) has signed a deal to provide Meilleur Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerveau Technologies, worldwide rights to conduct research using NAV4694, as well as an exclusive license for the commercialization of NAV4694 in Australia, Canada, China, and Singapore.

As a result of the agreement, the litigation initiated by Beijing Sinotau Medical Research Co., will be dismissed.

NAV4694 is a Fluorine-18 labeled precision radiopharmaceutical candidate intended for use in Positron Emission Tomography imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of cognitive impairment such as Alzheimer’s disease.