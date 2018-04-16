Volkswagen considers full takeover of Navistar

Shares of Navistar (NYSE:NAV) are higher in early trading after Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) indicates that it's discussing making a full takeover offer for the truck maker through Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH.

Talk of a Navistar acquisition by Volkwagen has circulated for the last several years.

Volkswagen Truck holds a 16.9% stake in Navistar right now, just below the 17% threshold at which it's required to make an offer for the rest of the shares.