Schwab up 1.4% after earnings beat

Q1 net income of $783M or $0.55 per share vs. $564M and $0.39 a year ago. Pretax profit margin rises to 41.8% from 40.5%.

Client assets of $3.31T up 13% Y/Y.

Helped by the Fed's rate hikes, net interest revenue up 26% to $1.3B, with net interest margin of 2.12% up 25 basis points from a year ago.

Asset management and administration fees up 3% to $851M. Trading revenue up 5% to $201M.

