Blueprint Medicine down 9% premarket on early-stage BLU-667 data

Investors appear disappointed with Phase 1 data on Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) BLU-667 in RET-altered solid tumors. Shares are down 9% premarket, albeit on light volume, on the heels of its announcement of the results, to be presented today at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 study, called ARROW, showed treatment with once-daily BLU-667 reduced tumors in 84% of patients with RET-altered cancer with measurable target lesions.

The preliminary overall response rates (ORR) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and medullary thyroid cancer (MTC) were 50% and 40%, respectively. Across all evaluable patients, ORR was 45%.

On the safety front, BLU-667 was well-tolerated with most adverse events (AEs) being mild or moderate. Grade 3 (serious) AEs occurring in two or more patients were hypertension and neutropenia. One patient died due to causes unrelated to treatment.

BLU-667 is an orally available selective inhibitor of a proto-oncogene called RET (rearranged during transfection) which plays a key role in the progression of a range of cancers including NSCLC and MTC.

Previously: Enrollment underway in Blueprint's early-stage study of cancer candidate BLU-667 (March 20, 2017)