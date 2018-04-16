Retail sales head back up

Retail sales rose 0.6% M/M and 4.5% Y/Y in March to stay roughly on pace with expectations. It's a bit of relief after the year started out with two straight drops in retail sales.

While there was a notable drop in sporting goods ([{DKS]], [[HIBB, SPWH) sales during the month (-0.8% M/M, -3.3% Y/Y) - the food services/restaurants, grocery stores, furniture stores, health care stores and general merchandise (TGT, WMT, DG, DLTR) categories all showed positive growth. Nonstore retailers (Amazon & gang) also pulled up monthly sales once again with 0.8% M/M and 10% Y/Y growth.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, CNDF, FTXD, JHMC.

