Fitbit Versa smartwatch hits global availability

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) has announced global availability of its Versa smartwatch at $199.95, and plans new features for users in May.

Coming next month, the Fitbit app will offer female health tracking, and Android users will get quick replies using their Versa and Ionic smartwatches (pre-populated replies of 60 characters or less for text messages and popular messaging apps).

The Versa also comes in a special edition including Fitbit Pay for $229.95.

The company's Fitbit Ace activity tracker for children is still due in Q2.