Perry Ellis announces mens eyewear license in South Korea

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) announced a new license agreement with Taesok Optical Co. Limited for eyewear, both ophthalmic and sunglasses, under the Perry Ellis Portfolio trademark in South Korea.

“We look forward to working closely with Taesok Optical’s design team to continue elevating and expanding the Perry Ellis brand in the South Korean market. Our unique brand positioning and commitment to product excellence underscores our continued dedication to expand our global business,” remarked Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International, Inc.

Press Release