NewLink down 8% after bailing on indoximod in melanoma study

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) announces that it will not proceed to the randomization portion of its Phase 1/2 study, Indigo301, assessing lead candidate IDO-inhibitor indoximod, combined with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) or Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced melanoma. The company's decision was heavily influenced by the recent failure of Incyte's IDO-inhibitor epacadostat in melanoma.

Shares are down 8% premarket as the company's release of positive data on indoximod in children with brain cancer failed to overcome the impact of bailing in melanoma.

In the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1 study in heavily pretreated pediatric patients with progressive brain tumors, treatment with indoximod, in combination with chemotherapy and radiotherapy, median progression-free was 6.2 months and median time to regiment failure was 11.7 months.

