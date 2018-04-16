Noble Group sweetens debt restructuring deal, reappoints founder to board

Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF) improves the terms of its $3.4B debt restructuring deal and gained the support of founder and top shareholder Richard Elman, who resigned from the company's board last month due to differences with creditors.

Noble says Elman, who owns nearly 18% of its shares, will be appointed as an executive director on the new company’s board.

The new restructuring terms would see all existing shareholders receiving a 15% stake in the company, replacing a previous proposal in which they would receive 10% and an option for another 7.5% subject to conditions.

The debt-for-equity swap has won the backing of more than 83% of the holders of Noble's senior debt, but the company also needs a majority of its shareholders to approve the restructuring.