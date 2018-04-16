Pareteum +3.9% as chairman's letter guides to 50% revenue growth

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 3.9% premarket after a chairman's update letter from Hal Turner highlighting business progress.

As of Q1's end, the company's 36-month backlog is at $200M, Turner says, and backlog conversions sped up after the company announced go-live deployments in Europe, South America, North America and Asia Pacific.

The company's announced guidance (for its first time since becoming Pareteum) for full-year revenue growth of at least 50% Y/Y; continued improvement in operating cash flow and EBITDA; target gross margins of 70-75% and improving operating margins into the range of 15-20% over a couple of years; and affirmed expectations for positive EBITDA from continuing operations.

The balance sheet is still strong at more than $15.5M in cash, he says.