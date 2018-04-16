Daseke swallows up Aveda Transportation & Energy Services

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announces that it struck a deal to merge with Aveda Transportation & Energy Services (OTC:PHNHF).

Aveda owns one of the largest fleets in the industry with approximately 430 tractors, 660 trailers and 200 light-duty trucks.

The transportation services company will pay $0.71 per share plus the assumption of Aveda debt under the terms of the deal.

Major Aveda shareholders have already approved the deal.

Aveda shareholders will have the choice at closing of accepting cash, the equivalent in Daseke stock or a combination.

Source: Press Release