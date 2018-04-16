Optical networkers slide amid ban on selling to ZTE

The Commerce Dept. is banning American firms from selling components to China's ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) for seven years for violating terms in a sanctions violation case, and related optical equipment makers are sliding.

American companies provide 25-30% of the components used in the telecom equipment that ZTE makes, including networking gear and smartphones.

Acacia (NASDAQ:ACIA) has tumbled 24.3% at the open; Oclaro (NASDAQ:OCLR) is down 14.8% .

ZTE had pleaded guilty to conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions via illegal shipments to Iran, and paid $890M in fines (and faced an additional penalty of $300M).

While the company admitted it had fired four senior employees, it had not disciplined or reduced bonuses to 35 others as it had been directed in the agreement.