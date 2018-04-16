Trovagene presents data at AACR 2018 showing synergy of PCM-075 in combination with FLT3 inhibitors in AML; shares up 8%

Trovagene (TROV +7.7% ) presents data showing that PCM-075 exhibits synergistic activity when combined with FLT3 inhibitors in a human xenograft acute myeloid leukemia (AML) model, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, IL.

The poster entitled Selective Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) Inhibitor PCM-075 presents data demonstrating that PCM-075 in combination with quizartinib (Daiichi-Sankyo) resulted in 97.3% tumor growth inhibition, compared to 77.9% with quizartinib and 80.2% with PCM-075 as monotherapy.

Additionally, in other in vitro data presented, PCM-075 was found to have synergistic effects when combined with therapies used routinely in many hematologic and solid tumor cancers, including paclitaxel, sorafenib, doxorubicin and cytarabine.

PCM-075 is a highly-selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor of the serine/threonine polo-like-kinase 1 (PLK 1) enzyme, which is over-expressed in multiple hematologic and solid tumor cancers.