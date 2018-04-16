Bristol-Myers' Opdivo/Yervoy combo beats chemo in first-line lung cancer; shares down 5% on Merck Keytruda data

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -5.3% ) appears to be on the short end of its toe-to-toe data presentation with Merck (MRK +2.9% ) in melanoma at the AACR Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Results from the Phase 3 CheckMate-227 study showed treatment with the combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) in first-line advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) significantly increased the progression-free survival rate compared to chemo (43% vs. 13%) in patients with high tumor mutational burden (TMB).

The overall response rate in the O/Y group was 45.3% compared to 26.9% for chemo. Overall survival, although preliminary, was also favorably impacted by the O/Y combination.

Merck's data showed the efficacy of KEYTRUDA + chemo regardless of PD-1 status TMB burden.

