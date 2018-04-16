Oracle expects cloud acceleration, announces FireEye collaboration

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) co-CEO Safra Catz expects the company’s cloud business to accelerate following last month’s report of cloud sales that missed estimates.

Catz blamed the miss on a new model implemented three quarters ago that led to higher license growth, which meant the “money is actually coming into another bucket.”

In other Oracle news, the company and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announce a collaboration that will bring FireEye Email Security to the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

FireEye Email Security, which runs on Oracle Cloud, is also available through the Oracle Cloud Jump Start demo lab.

Oracle shares are down 0.9% to $45.67.

FireEye shares are up 0.4% to $18.78.

