Nokia partners on LTE vehicle networking trial

Nokia (NOK +0.5% ) is pointing to a successful trial of 4G LTE for inexpensive low-latency network connectivity in vehicles in Japan.

Along with KDDI, the company demonstrated the world's first use of LTE broadcast in two connected car applications.

For a proof-of-concept trial of vehicle-to-everything technology, the company focused on the vehicle-to-network use case.

Comparing the use of LTE broadcast vs. LTE unicast, the company trialed vehicle-to-network-to-vehicle (in an emergency, the driver can alert the app, with information distributed to other vehicles) and Network Real-Time Kinematic, an enhancement of automated in-vehicle navigation.