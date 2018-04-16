Stocks open higher as Syria concerns ease for now

Stocks are off to a positive start as investors breathe a sigh of relief after the weekend's U.S.-led strike against Syria was limited mostly to knocking out the government's chemical weapons research labs; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.4% , Nasdaq +0.2% .

European bourses edge lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.7%, Germany's DAX -0.3% and France's CAC both -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.5% .

In U.S. earnings news, Bank of America ( -0.2% ) is little changed after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings and Charles Schwab +1.9% after also beating bottom-line estimates for Q1.

Nearly all S&P sectors start higher, led by utilities ( +0.8% ), industrials ( +0.7% ) and health care ( +0.7% ), while financials ( +0.4% ) and tech ( +0.4% ) trade in line with the broader market.

In U.S. economic data, March retail sales came in better than expected, showing a 0.6% month-over-month increase, while the April Empire Manufacturing declined and missed estimates.

U.S. WTI crude oil -1.2% at $66.59/bbl as global tensions ease off following the weekend strike in Syria.

Still ahead: NAHB housing market index, business inventories