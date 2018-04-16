Wolfe Research likes Marriott and Hilton on the pullbacks

Wolfe Research likes the setup on Marriott International (MAR +1.3% ) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT +0.7% ).

"MAR and HLT are higher quality consumer discretionary companies because of their business models, which offer structural asset-light growth," writes analyst Jared Shojaian.

"Both stocks pulled back more than 10% from their highs along with the market, and it’s our view that these stocks should generally be bought on pullbacks, all else equal, because long-term EBITDA growth and capital returns are more certain than with many other companies," he adds.