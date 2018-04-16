M&T Bank edges higher on 1Q18 result

1Q18 Non-GAAP net income of $2.91 vs. consensus of $2.77, reserve for litigation matters impacted net income by $102M or $0.68/share.

Net interest income up 6% Y/Y to $980M due to the widening of the net interest margin to 3.71% vs. 3.34% in 1Q17.

The company repurchased 3,783,282 shares of common stock during 1Q18 at a total cost of $721M.

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk-weighted assets was approx. 10.59% as on March 31, 2018.

Tangible equity at $66.99/share at March 31, 2018 vs. $67.16 in the prior year.

Efficiency ratio 64.0% vs. 56.9% in 1Q17.

MTB +0.5%

Prior: M&T Bank beats by $0.15, revenue in-line

Conference Call at 11:00 AM