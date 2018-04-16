Serious doubts from Credit Suisse on Kraft Heinz

Credit Suisse downgrades Kraft Heinz (KHC -0.6% ) to an Underperform rating in a bruising two-notch move from Outperform.

"We harbor serious doubts about the management team’s ability to generate sufficient product innovation to grow its collection of 'retro' brands in highly commoditized categories," warns CS.

The analyst team also warns that while the company’s expertise in cost-cutting and price realization worked well at a time when all of its peers were forced to run the same playbook, the playing field has become more competitive with retailers like Kroger and Walmart demanding more from vendors.

Credit Suisse also thinks a lower M&A premium should be applied to shares.