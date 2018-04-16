ConocoPhillips announces promising results in Alaska exploration

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.3% ) says it was able to drill six new wells, including an additional Willow appraisal well, at Alaska's Western North Slope, with all six encountering oil and verifying the potential of the play.

COP says its original plan was to drill five wells comprising two appraisal wells of the Willow discovery announced in January 2017 plus three exploration wells, but improved drilling efficiencies allowed it to drill six wells.

COP says the three Willow appraisal wells support its previously announced estimate of a recoverable resource potential of at least 300M barrels of oil, and the three exploration wells represent new discoveries for the company.