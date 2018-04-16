Uber pulls out of the Philippines against antitrust directive

Uber (UBER) ends its services in the Philippines despite antitrust regulators asking the company to continue while the Grab (GRAB) deal is under consideration.

Local rival Grab announced last month that it would acquire Uber’s Southeast Asian businesses. Uber gets a 27.5% stake in Grab in the deal.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board had asked Uber to halt operations before April 16 due to an expiring license. Uber says it now lacks the staff to remain in operations while the antitrust investigation continues.

Philippine Competition Commissioner Stella Quimbo says Uber has to follow the directives of both regulators.

Uber and Grab are supposed to meet with the commission tomorrow to explain why they aren’t complying with that directive.

