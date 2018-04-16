Fortuna Silver Mines reports gains in Q1 gold, silver production

Fortuna SIlver Mines (FSM +1.4% ) is higher after reporting Q1 silver production rose 18% Y/Y to more than 2.4M oz. and gold production climbed 14% Y/Y to 15K oz.

FSM says the San Jose mine in Mexico produced 2.18M silver oz. and nearly 14.9K gold oz. in the quarter, a respective 19% and 22% above budget, citing a change in the planned mining sequence for the quarter and higher than expected grades at level 1000.

FSM says it is on schedule to meet annual production guidance of 8.3M oz. of silver and 48.3K oz. of gold, or 11.4M gold equiv. oz., in 2018.