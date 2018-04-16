Big Coffee fights back

Coffee companies are fighting back in California after a judge's ruling on requiring cancer warnings on labels in the state.

The companies maintain that trace amounts of the chemical acrylamide in their coffee products aren't dangerous or even enough to warrant a health warning. The legal wrangling over the issue is just heating up.

Most analysts don't think consumer behavoir with coffee will be changed even if the warnings are added.

