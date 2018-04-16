BDIC enters agreement to provide ankle bracelet monitoring services

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation (OTCQB:BDIC) entered into an agreement with Satellite Tracking of People, LLC to be a nationwide, non-exclusive distributor of STOP’s products.

"This agreement allows us to enter into the market of GPS tracking devices for the criminal justice system which we believe is a growing market due to the overcrowding issues in many jails and prisons,” said Laurence Wainer, CEO of Blow & Drive Interlock Corp. “While we understand this is a new market for us, which can come with certain challenges, we are excited to explore the possibilities of marketing STOP’s products along with our BDI-747 ignition interlock device under an agreement that does not have any upfront costs for our company. We plan to begin in the states where we already have a foothold with our current product and hopefully expand from there,” added Mr. Wainer.

Press Release