Wolfe Research positive on Alaska Air

Wolfe Research reiterates an Outperform rating on Alaska Air Group (ALK +1.8% ).

"ALK filed its quarter-end investor update and provided a far better guidance change than we were expecting, beating on both RASM and CASMx fuel. Though CASMx came in line with the original guide, the result was better than we expected due to ASMs coming in a bit light, the base off which it grew changing slightly for the worse (restatement) and a $9m retro pay hit for a recently ratified FA contract," reads the Wolfe update.

"We believe there is a pent-up bull case for ALK and investors are begging for reasons to buy into what should be a compelling turnaround story. Though that turnaround may not really accelerate until 2019 or 2H18 at the earliest, days like this will add to a collective investor willingness to look further into the future," adds the analyst team.

Shares of Alaska Air are down 11.4% YTD.