Altice issues jump amid Bouygues interest in French unit

Shares in Altice jumped 5% in Amsterdam, and OTCPK:ALLVF is up 3.7% , on Bloomberg's report that Bouygues (OTCPK:BOUYF -0.7% ) is considering leading a bid for Altice's struggling French unit.

Bouygues has held early talks with investment firms like CVC about the prospect of taking over Altice France and its SFR Group, according to the report.

Shares in Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) are up 3.2% as well, moving on a trajectory like that of its parent company.