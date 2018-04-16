More on Orca Exploration's FY17 results

Orca Exploration (OTCPK:ORXGF +1% ) reported -21% Y/Y decrease in FY17 revenues to $51.9M due to lower sales volume, recording revenue from TANESCO and lower cost gas allocations.

FFO decreased by 53%Y/Y to $31.9M, owing to change in the TANESCO revenue recognition criteria.

FY17 Deliveries and Sales: Additional gas -7% Y/Y to $41.6MMcfd, industrial +1% Y/Y to 12.6MMcfd and power -9% Y/Y to 29MMcfd.

Net cash flows from operating activities +141% Y/Y to $48.2M, due continued improved collections from TANESCO.

The company sold 7.9% stake of their subsidiary PanAfrican Energy for $21.1M

Previously: Orca Exploration Group reports FY results (April 16)