Investors underwhelmed with Leap's early-stage DKN-01 data; shares down 23%

Thinly traded micro cap Leap Therapeutics (LPTX -23.1% ) slumps on almost triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 321K shares, in apparent response to its announcement of preliminary results from the dose-escalation phase of its study assessing DKN-01 with Merck's KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced esophagogastric cancer.

In four evaluable patients naive to PD-inhibitor treatment, one experienced a partial response with a 66% reduction in target tumor volume while two had stable disease.

Enrollment is ongoing.

DKN-01 is a humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody that binds to Dickkopf-1 (DKK1), a protein associated with a poor prognosis in a range of cancers. Specifically, it inhibits a pathway called canonical Wnt/Beta-catenin which plays a key role in embryonic development, cell proliferation and differentiation.