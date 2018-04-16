Shell CEO asks investors to reject shareholder vote on emissions

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) urges shareholders to oppose a resolution from activist investors that would hold the company to firm targets for cutting carbon emissions, even as it reiterates its commitment to fighting climate change.

Climate activist Follow This is offering a resolution for Shell’s May 22 annual general meeting urging the company to set more aggressive targets aligned with the Paris climate deal goal of limiting global warming to “well below” 2 degrees Celsius.

"We will not be tied to an approach that potentially moves too quickly or too slowly to this transition," says CEO Ben van Beurden. “If society finds a way to go faster, we will go faster... but we cannot do it single-handedly.”