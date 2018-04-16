Hewlett Packard Enterprise teams up for UK supercomputer project

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announces collaborating with Arm, SUSE, and three UK universities to accelerate supercomputer application adoption in the region.

The partners will develop and deploy “one of the largest Arm-based high-performance computing installations in the world,” which will be available for both enterprise and academic purposes.

HPE designed and built the deployment that will spread across sites at the University of Edinburgh, the University of Bristol, and the University of Leicester.

The installation should complete this summer and will run for three years as part of the Catalyst UK project.