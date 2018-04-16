Icahn nominates five replacements for SandRidge board

Shareholder Carl Icahn nominates a five-person slate of his employees and business associates to replace the board at SandRidge Energy (SD -0.5% ), setting up a showdown at the company's annual meeting later this year.

The Icahn nominees include Jonathan Frates and Nicholas Graziano, who both work for his companies, and John Lipinski and Bob Alexander, who have worked with Icahn majority owned refining company CVR Energy.

Icahn has said he would nominate a full slate of new SD board members after criticizing the company's leadership for months.