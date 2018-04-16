Marsh, IBM collaborate on blockchain proof of insurance product

Marsh (NYSE:MMC) is collaborating with IBM (NYSE:IBM), ACORD, and ISN to create the first commercial blockchain solution for proof of insurance.

The project hopes to offer proof of insurance in a way that maximizes efficiency while maintaining accuracy due to blockchain’s distributed ledger technology.

The project uses the open source Hyperledger Fabric tech and IBM’s Blockchain Platform. Marsh and IBM will develop the insurance solution with input from ACORD and customer feedback from ISN.

The network will go into production later this year and Marsh client ISN will be the first to pilot the project.

Marsh & McLennan shares are up 2.3% to $83.91.