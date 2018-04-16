Mortgage business now of minor importance at BofA

via Bloomberg

The once-mighty mortgage operation at Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is now so small that results for Q1 (reported this morning) are lumped into "all other income" in the Consumer Banking unit.

Back in Q1 2009, production revenue and servicing revenue were nearly $2B each. Taken together in Q4 of 2017, they were about $100M. We're talking fees here. CEO Brian Moynihan reminds that the bank still originates and holds plenty of mortgages on its books, from which it earns interest income.

It's the business of originating mortgages to sell them, as well as servicing the paper, that's disappeared.