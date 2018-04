Cameco (CCJ +5.9% ) spikes higher after Russia is said to be preparing a ban of uranium exports, a move that would help the company as Russia represents 40% of U.S. imports.

A draft bill was submitted to Russia's Duma, the lower house of the country's parliament, that would ban all trade between state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom and U.S. nuclear power companies, according to TD Securities.

The bill could be considered and possibly adopted during the next Duma session next week, TD says.

