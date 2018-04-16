ISS backs expanded Elliott slate at Telecom Italia

With a May 4 board showdown ahead at Telecom Italia (TI +1.7% ) between Vivendi (VIVHY +0.2% ) and Elliott Management, Institutional Shareholder Services is sticking with its support of Elliott, even with a newly expanded slate.

Elliott has added four nominees to its original six-member field, and it's still a fully independent slate, ISS notes. Vivendi hasn't yet publicly disclosed the rational for its slate. (h/t Bloomberg)

Elliott's pressure to remove Vivendi-backed directors at the Italian incumbent telecom led to a mass board resignation that itself set up a control showdown for the vote delayed to May 4.

Over the weekend, Shareholder Value Management boosted its TI stake above 1% (and says it could go over 2%) and will support Elliott's position at the telecom.

And TI investor Peter Schoenfeld is pushing the two sides to reach a truce.