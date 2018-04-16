Kroger announces employee investments

Kroger (KR +1.6% ) announces accelerated investments in store associate wages, along with a series of other new employee benefits.

"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is a catalyst that is enabling us to accelerate investments in Restock Kroger, our plan to serve America through food inspiration and uplift," says Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

The grocery store operator says it's utilizing the benefits of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to accelerate some of the previously-announced, incremental $500M investment in associate wages, training and development over the next three years as part of Restock Kroger.

Kroger and its subsidiaries will also offer associates an employee education benefit of up to $3.5K annually ($21K over the course of employment) toward continuing education and development opportunities including a high school equivalency exam, professional certifications and advanced degrees.studies, while maintaining a role with the family of companies and their seniority.

Source: Press Release