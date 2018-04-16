Glaukos iStent reduces IOP in cataract surgery patients; shares up 3%

Glaukos (GKOS +3.3% ) tries to claw back after its recent selloff. Shares are up on modestly higher volume in response to its announcement of positive results from a 505-subject pivotal trial assessing the iStent Inject Trabecular Micro-Bypass System for lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients undergoing cataract surgery. The data were presented at the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

At month 24, 75.3% (n=291/387) of patients receiving the iStent experienced at least a 20% drop in unmedicated IOP compared to 61.9% (n=73/118) of those undergoing cataract surgery only. The average drop in unmedicated IOP also favored the iStent cohort, 6.9 mmHg vs. 5.4 mmHg.

The company's U.S. marketing application for iStent Inject is currently under FDA review. The device is currently approved in the EU, Armenia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa.

