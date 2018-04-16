Boeing 787 range capped by FAA following Rolls engine glitch

Boeing (BA +0.6% ) 787 planes equipped with potentially faulty Rolls-Royce engines face restrictions on how far they can fly following a new ruling by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The measure restricts the planes from operating more than 140 minutes from a diversionary airport, down from 330 minutes currently, the FAA says, adding that ~14 U.S. planes are affected.

The European Aviation Safety Agency last week ordered extra maintenance checks on certain Trent 1000 engines after durability issues afflicting blades were worse than first thought.

The FAA says the engine involves “an unsafe condition” requiring the “immediate adoption” of new rules but will be re-assessed once Rolls-Royce has presented a fix for the fault.