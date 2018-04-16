BP seeks to keep carbon emissions flat through 2025

BP (BP -0.2% ) says it plans to keep carbon emissions flat over the decade to 2025 even as its oil and gas production grows, responding to rising investor pressure to help tackle climate change.

The company expects to reduce emissions of CO2 gases by 3.5M metric tons by 2025 through higher production of gas, reducing leakage of methane and limiting flaring of excess gas; as a result, it plans to keep net emissions from its operations stable during 2015-25.

BP’s near-term targets contrast with ambitions of rival Royal Dutch Shell to cut emissions by half from its operations as well as from fuel it sells by 2050.

BP also says it plans to invest as much as $500M/year on renewable energies such as solar, wind and power storage.