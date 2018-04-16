Health insurers/managed care firms up ahead of UNH Q1 earnings tomorrow

The market's up day notwithstanding, health insurance and managed care stocks are up as a group. UnitedHealth Group (UNH +2.7%) kicks off the healthcare earnings season tomorrow premarket. Consensus view is EPS of $2.91 (+191%) on revenues of $54.8B (+13%).
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.2%) is first up in the biopharma space, also due to report tomorrow premarket. Consensus view is EPS of $2.00 (+9%) on revenues of $19.4B (+9%).
Q1 is the first reporting period based on the lower corporate tax rate.
Selected tickers: (HIIQ +2.8%)(WCG +2.1%)(GTS +1.9%)(MOH +2%)(HUM +1.2%)(CIVI +1.7%)(CI +1.8%)(ANTM +1.6%)(AET +1.3%)