Health insurers/managed care firms up ahead of UNH Q1 earnings tomorrow

The market's up day notwithstanding, health insurance and managed care stocks are up as a group. UnitedHealth Group (UNH +2.7% ) kicks off the healthcare earnings season tomorrow premarket. Consensus view is EPS of $2.91 ( +191% ) on revenues of $54.8B ( +13% ).

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +1.2% ) is first up in the biopharma space, also due to report tomorrow premarket. Consensus view is EPS of $2.00 ( +9% ) on revenues of $19.4B ( +9% ).

Q1 is the first reporting period based on the lower corporate tax rate.