Big step for online poker

Caesars Entertainment (CZR +3.2% ) and 888 Holdings (OTCPK:EIHDF) announce that they are moving forward with an online poker pact.

The initiative will see an online poker platform launched in New Jersey, Delaware and Nevada for Caesars' WSOP.com players and 888Poker players. Current online poker customers on both sites will just need a software update to play in the new platform.

The companies aim to launch the pooled player platform before May 1. States that could join the platform in the near future include Pennsylvania, New York, Michigan and Connecticut.