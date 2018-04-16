CNBC: Amazon kills plan to sell drugs to hospitals

Amazon.com (AMZN +1% ) has killed a plan to sell and distribute pharmaceuticals through its Amazon Business marketplace, according to CNBC.

That's in part because Amazon's had trouble convincing hospitals to change their traditional purchasing process, according to the report.

The retailing/tech giant will instead focus on selling less sensitive medical supplies to hospitals and smaller clinics, a business even Amazon has found more challenging than expected.

Handling pharmaceutical products would have mean heavy changes to its logistics network as well considering temperature sensitivity, sources told CNBC.

Pharma products needing a "cold chain" for transport were worth around $283 billion as of 2017, with heavy growth predicted ahead.