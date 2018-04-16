Tesla defends itself on factory safety

Tesla (TSLA -2.5% ) issues a new blog post to defend itself against what it calls a "disinformation campaign" against the safety of its automobile factory in Fremont.

Tesla on safety: "Our goal is to be the safest factory on Earth. Last year, despite going through extreme challenges building an entirely new Model 3 production system, we nonetheless reduced our injury rate by 25%. Through a lot of hard work, our injury rate – which we diligently track, record, and update – is half what it was in the final years GM and Toyota owned and ran the same Fremont factory before it closed and Tesla took it over."

The blog post also includes a point-by-point rebuttal of an article published by Reveal on Tesla's safety record.