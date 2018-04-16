GE -1.5% as Goldman warns of reduced 2018 profit outlook

General Electric (GE -1.5% ) falls the most among Dow stocks after Goldman Sachs says GE may need to cut its 2018 earnings forecast after the company released its much-anticipated restated financials.

While GE had warned investors about the change and the actual figures were “more benign than bear-case expectations,” last year’s revised profit still was worse than the company had suggested, making a cut to the 2018 outlook “almost a certainty” and perhaps coming as soon as GE's Q1 report later this week, says Goldman's Joe Ritchie.

GE expects "no impact" to its 2018 forecast from the restatement, and some analysts agree; Barclays believes the restatement might be a positive "if we look at GE from the standpoint of ’one less shoe to drop,' as this is another hurdle that has now been cleared, but more significant events remain ahead."

Melius Research says GE could still reach $1/share in adjusted earnings through cost cuts, and the fact that GE didn’t cut its forecast along with the restatements “seems like a good sign.”