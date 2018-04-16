'Quiet Place' nearly holds box-office lead from 'Rampage'

With final figures in, the Rock and his Rampage (TWX +0.7% ) topped weekend box office in their debut, but not by much over a surprising second weekend from horror thriller A Quiet Place (VIA +2.1% , VIAB +1.7% ).

Rampage grossed $35.8M compared to $32.6M logged by A Quiet Place. Another newcomer, horror film Truth or Dare (CMCSA +1.8% ), settled into third with $19.2M.

A Quiet Place lost just a third of its opening-weekend business and stopped just shy of the $100M mark in early figures for cumulative domestic grosses, a much-needed score for Paramount. It's added another $51.7M overseas.

Rounding out the top five were Ready Player One (NYSE:TWX) at No. 4 with $11.5M and Blockers (NASDAQ:CMCSA) at No. 5 with $10.3M.