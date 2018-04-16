Cove Point export terminal launches commercial LNG cargo shipments

Dominion Energy (D +1% ) has exported the first commercial liquefied natural gas cargo from its newly constructed Cove Point terminal in Maryland, Platts reports, making it the second U.S. exporter of LNG produced from shale gas after Cheniere Energy.

The Adam LNG tanker departed Cove Point late yesterday with a nearly full load en route toward the Suez Canal with the destination unspecified, Platts says, citing vessel tracking data.

Dominion said last week that commercial service had started, but it did not disclose when the first cargo under long-term contracts with Gail India and a joint venture of Sumitomo and Tokyo Gas would be exported.