Companies look to teens to fill positions

In today's edition of items a bond bull doesn't want to see, the WSJ reports U.S. employers as turning to teens in the face of an historic labor shortage.

The 12-month average unemployment rate for teens of 13.9% is the lowest since 2001, and roughly half that from 2010, according to the story.

There aren't McJobs either - we're talking the likes of General Electric, Michelin, and an Ohio turbine parts manufacturer as among those on the hunt in high schools. The pay is about half that of the older crowd, and teens require less in the way of health and retirement benefits.

