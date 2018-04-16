Cincinnati Bell claims board backing from ISS, Glass Lewis

Against a contesting board slate from Gamco, Cincinnati Bell (CBB +5.3% ) says it's gotten backing from proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis for all of its nominees.

The two firms noted that Gamco hasn't made a compelling case for change at the board level, the company says.

According to the company, as far as Gamco's opposition to the Hawaiian Telecom transaction, ISS says “Gamco's limited disclosure makes it difficult for other shareholders to properly assess its case, given that its public critique is limited to a sole paragraph, which includes one sentence on the acquisition itself, with no analysis to support the dissident's underlying opposition to the transaction.”

Cincinnati Bell has a slate of nine directors, while Gamco has offered up three of its own in place of the company's Craig Maier, Russel Mayer and Theodore Torbeck.