Alibaba's self-driving tech ready for open road testing

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is hiring 50 self-driving vehicle experts as it ramps up its testing program, according to the company-owned South China Morning Post (via Engadget).

Alibaba is working on Level 4 tech, which means the self-driving car can fully drive itself without human intervention in certain circumstances. The Morning Post says Alibaba’s tech is ready for open road testing.

Competitor Baidu last month received permission from the Chinese government to test its autonomous vehicle tech on roads in Beijing. Tencent also has that testing approval.